Watch: Biden speaks to city leaders ahead of Georgia primary
Watch as Joe Biden spoke at a National League of Cities (NLC) event on Monday, 11 March, as his campaign for re-election in the 2024 race continues.
The NLC organisation comprises city, town, and village leaders focused on “improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents.”
The US president delivered remarks at the opening general session of this year’s congressional city conference ahead of Georgia’s primary on Tuesday.
It came after Mr Biden and Donald Trump exchanged criticisms at their competing rallies in the state over the weekend.
Mr Biden spoke to supporters in Atlanta and directly addressed criticisms to the former president, whereas Mr Trump - who took to the stage with ally Marjorie Taylor Greene - insulted his rival and mocked his stutter.
Georgia is likely to be a battleground state in November, it was last won by Mr Biden with a slim margin in 2020.
