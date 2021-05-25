George Floyd’s daughter Gianna, 7, led a chant of, “Say his name. George Floyd,” outside the White House on Tuesday, after members of the Floyd family met with president Biden and vice-president Harris on the one-year anniversary of Mr Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Brandon Williams, Mr Floyd’s nephew, told reporters on Tuesday that the family had a “great meeting” at the White House, and that they discussed the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which remains stuck in Congress, despite a goal of passing it by the anniversary date.

“[President Biden] said the deadline, he’s not happy about it not being met, but all in all, he wants the bill to be right and meaningful to hold George’s legacy intact,” Mr Williams said.

The president, in a statement released after the meeting, said bigger changes to policing needed to be made than the conviction earlier this year of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered Mr Floyd during an arrest for a counterfeit $20 bill.

“To deliver real change, we must have accountability when law enforcement officers violate their oaths, and we need to build lasting trust between the vast majority of the men and women who wear the badge honorably and the communities they are sworn to serve and protect,” Mr Biden said. “We can and must have both accountability and trust and in our justice system.”

The vice-president thanked the Floyd family for their “courage, grace, and resilience” in a statement Tuesday, and called on Congress to finish the passage of the policing act.

“Congress must move swiftly and act with a sense of urgency,” Ms Harris said. “Passing legislation will not bring back those lives lost, but it will represent much needed progress.”

Earlier in the the day, George Floyd’s brother Philonise, who met with Congressional leaders throughout the day, called on Washington to answer the calls for reform that have come from millions across the country since 25 May, 2020.

"We need meaningful legislation," Mr Floyd said. "We need Joe Biden, we need the Senate to get this taken care of.”

Previously, the president had called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act by the anniversary of his death.

The bill, which would create a national registry of police misconduct, ban racial and religious profiling, and overhaul the qualified immunity standard that keeps many officers from being sued, has already passed the House multiple times.

It remains stuck in the 50-50 split Senate, where 10 Republicans would need to support the bill to break the logjam, but both sides haven’t been able to find a compromise on key provisions like qualified immunity.