Watch live as Joe Biden speaks about gun control after son Hunter found guilty in historic trial

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 11 June 2024 18:02
Watch live as Joe Biden delivers remarks at Everytown’s Gun Sense University in Washington DC on Tuesday 11 June, hours after his son Hunter was found guilty in a historic trial.

Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun, a verdict Democrats may seize upon to counter Donald Trump’s claim of a justice system weaponised against him.

A 12-member jury in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court found the defendant guilty on all three counts against him, making Hunter the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime.

Hunter, 54, lightly nodded his head after the verdict was read but otherwise showed little reaction. He then patted his lawyer Abbe Lowell on the back and hugged another member of his legal team.

He then left the courthouse without making a statement.

His father issued a statement saying he accepted the outcome of the case and would respect the judicial process as his son considers an appeal.

“As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” the statement read.

“So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery.”

