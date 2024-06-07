Everything Biden has said about his son Hunter’s gun trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden has mostly stayed quiet about his son’s felony firearm trial, who is accused of lying on a background check form in 2018 and unlawfully obtaining a gun while addicted to drugs.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to all counts. The trial is currently underway in a courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware.

The president has mostly kept an arm’s length himself from his son’s legal woes.

Early on, the White House refrained from commenting on Hunter’s legal matters, referring any questions to the Justice Department or his son’s legal team. However, recently, Biden himself has both voiced his support for his son while promising not to hold him to a different standard than the average citizen.

Here is everything Joe Biden has said about Hunter’s gun trial.

When prosecutors were mulling charges in May 2023, the president told MSNBC: “First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” He added, “I trust him. I have faith in him.”

He was asked whether any charges against his son could impact his presidency, Biden replied, “It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

When gun charges were initially unveiled in June 2023, the White House released a statement on behalf of Joe and Jill Biden: “The president and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.”

By October, Hunter pleaded not guilty to the three gun charges. The White House declined to comment on the case, but press secretary Karine-Jean Pierre said, “The president loves his son. He’s going to continue to support him as he rebuilds his life.”

She then put distance between the president and his son: “This is an independent Department of Justice investigation, which has been led by one of the prosecutors from the last administration.”

Fast forward to just before the trial’s start week, Biden stated on Monday: “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.”

“Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean,” the statement continued. “As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.”

Days later, on Thursday, Biden answered for himself whether he would rule out pardoning his son if he’s convicted of the federal charges. “Yes,” the president said in an interview with ABC News.

President Biden also pledged to accept the trial verdict.

The case is moving along quickly, with proseuction likely to wrap up its case on Friday after Hunter’s exes testified earlier this week.