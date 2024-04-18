Watch live: Biden campaigns in Philadelphia as Kennedy family endorsement expected

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden holds a campaign rally in Philadelphia, where more than 15 members of the Kennedy political family are expected to endorse his campaign for re-election.

Their backing is a rebuke of Robert F Kennedy Jr’s independent bid for office.

Mr Kennedy is the son of slain US senator and presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy.

He was an environmental lawyer before being a vocal anti-vaccine advocate with mixed political views.

Mr Kennedy has garnered the support of 15 per cent of registered voters, as opposed to 39 per cent for Biden and 38 per cent for Trump, Reuters/Ipsos poll figures which are likely to worry both parties.

Robert F Kennedy Jr’s younger sister Kerry Kennedy is expected to voice her opposition to Mr Trump’s “outrageous lies and behaviour” which she says would have “horrified” her father at today’s campaign event.

“Daddy stood for equal justice, human rights, and freedom from want and fear. Just as President Biden does today,” Ms Kennedy will say according to prepared remarks.

The family is expected to join door-knocking and phone-banking volunteers for the Biden campaign.