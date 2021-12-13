Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday

President Joe Biden said Monday that he will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to view damage from last week’s devastating tornadoes that killed at least 64 people and displaced thousands more

Via AP news wire
Monday 13 December 2021 17:43
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Biden announced the upcoming trip following a briefing with homeland security and disaster response officials in the Oval Office to discuss what more the federal government can do to support those affected by the natural disaster. The White House said he would visit Ft. Campbell, Kentucky for a briefing on the response operations, and then to hard-hit Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey the damage.

Biden said he was developing the itinerary in consultation with local officials to ensure that his presence doesn't distract from the ongoing emergency response.

Biden, who has already signed emergency declarations for Kentucky, said he stands ready to do the same for Illinois He added that he has ordered his administration to make every resource available to local and state officials in Kentucky and the other states impacted by the storms.

