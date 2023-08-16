Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Maui, Hawaii on Monday 21 August to meet with first responders, survivors and officials– nearly two weeks after devastating wildfires ravaged parts of the island.

Days after Mr Biden faced backlash from individuals who believed the President did not have enough of a public-facing approach to addressing the wildfires, the White House announced the trip.

“In Maui, the President and First Lady will be welcomed by state and local leaders to see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery efforts,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote in a statement.

The announcement comes one day after Mr Biden told reporters he was working with the Hawaiian government to schedule a visit that would not disrupt relief efforts and re-direct security and law enforcement resources.

In their statement, the White House said that Mr Biden was in close contact with Hawaii governor Josh Green, senators Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Deanna Criswell who said they expected “to be at a stage early next week to allow for a presidential visit.”

Fast-moving wildfires in Maui killed at least 106 people and displaced thousands of others when they broke out on 8 August.

Though Mr Biden declared the disaster a “major disaster” nearly two days after the fires began to allow Hawaii to seek federal aid, some found his outward appearance appear to be apathetic.

Shortly after the fires, Mr Biden vacationed to his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where he gave reporters vague and concise responses when asked about the death tool or a potential visit.

The White House defended Mr Biden earlier this week by listing all the federal resources and aid that Mr Biden has sent to Hawaii. Ms Jean-Pierre assured reporters that the President and First Lady were coordinating a plan to visit Maui though some were unconvinced.

During his speech, the President appeared to stumble over his words when describing how he deployed several branches of the military to support rescue and fire suppression efforts in Hawaii in the immediate aftermath of the fires.

“The Army helicopters helped fire suppression and efforts on the Big Island because there’s still some burning on the Big Island, not the one that – not the where you see on television all the time,” Mr Biden said.

Some believed Mr Biden meant to say “Maui” when speaking about the Army helicopter deployment and then tried to quickly cover-up his mistake.

Though his explanation was awkward, military assets did become available to all of Hawaii when Mr Biden issued a major disaster declaration. Those assets mainly went toward Maui but were used for fire suppression on the Big Island.

The White House did not clarify how long Mr and Ms Biden would visit Hawaii for – though their itinerary will likely become more clear in the coming days.