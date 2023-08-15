Watch live: Biden delivers ‘Bidenomics’ speech in battleground state Wisconsin

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers a speech highlighting his “Bidenomics” economic policies in the battleground state of Milwaukee on Tuesday, 15 August.

The US president’s visit comes a week after Republicans will descend upon the state for the first GOP presidential debate.

“Bidenomics,” named by the White House, is the Biden administration’s plan to “grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up” centred around three pillars: making smart public investments, empowering and educating workers to grow the middle class, and promoting competition to lower costs and help entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden will also tour clean energy manufacturer Ingeteam, a company which the White House says has plans to hire 100 workers using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law money to start producing EV charging stations domestically.

Republicans will hold their first presidential primary debate in Milwaukee on 23 August.

It is not confirmed whether former president Donald Trump will boycott or hold a competing event.