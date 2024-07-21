Democrats applaud, Republicans fume as Joe Biden drops out to endorse Kamala Harris

Support truly

Washington erupted on Sunday as President Joe Biden reversed course after weeks of calls for him to drop out and announced that he would not be the nominee for the Democratic Party in 2024.

Statements from politicians on both sides of the aisle — some clearly having been prepared for days, if not weeks — poured in as the 81-year-old Biden said that he would bow to the wishes of Democrats who feared that his campaign was heading for a historic collapse which would have dragged down-ballot Democrats into defeat this fall. Members of the president’s party applauded him and spoke glowingly of his legacy while Republicans, coming of their own nominating contest last week, called for him to step down as president immediately. Many also condemned their rivals for supposedly ignoring the will of the voters, who in actuality were never offered a real primary challenge to Biden this year.

“Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history,” wrote Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country.”

“Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity. As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history,” wrote Bernie Sanders, who had defended Biden amid calls for the president to drop out. “Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done.”

President Joe Biden announced his departure from the 2024 race on Sunday. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Speaker Mike Johnson and former President Donald Trump led the charge for Republicans.

“At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election,” said Johnson. “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.”

Trump, who officially secured the GOP nomination last week, wrote on Truth Social: “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.”

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the ex-president’s post concluded.

Noticeably absent in the immediate wake of the news: Kamala Harris, whom Biden endorsed to win the nomination in his statement withdrawing from the race.

Reactions from overseas were a bit more favourable to Biden, whom European allies were reported to have been worried about having been unable to beat Trump, a well-known skeptic of Nato and foreign engagement, this fall.

“I heard the news of President Biden’s decision with both sadness & admiration. He has been an abiding friend of Ireland, providing invaluable support for peace & prosperity on this island. His visit last year will long be remembered as a powerful & joyous celebration of our relationship with the US This has no doubt been the toughest of calls, but one done, as ever, with dignity & class. I know that the people of Ireland will wish President Biden the very best,” wrote Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin on Twitter.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to @POTUS Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career,” wrote Israeli President Isaac Herzog on X. “As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples.”

“I send him, @FLOTUS Jill Biden, and all his family, my warmest wishes from Jerusalem.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...