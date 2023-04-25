Watch live view of White House as Biden launches re-election bid

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the White House as Joe Biden launches his re-election bid.

The president announced his campaign by video early on Tuesday 25 April, setting the stage for a possible rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

A Tuesday announcement by Mr Biden, 80, came four years to the day after his 2020 campaign launch.

“I told you I’m planning on running. I’ll let you know real soon,” Mr Biden told reporters on Monday.

At 80, he is the oldest candidate to seek re-election and polls have indicated that Americans are ready to move on from both Mr Biden and his predecessor, Mr Trump.

In a video shared on social media, the president pledged to "protect rights" and "make sure everyone in this country is tweeted equally" as he launched an attack on "MAGA extremists".

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours," Mr Biden's official Twitter account wrote.

"That’s why I’m running for re-election as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job."

