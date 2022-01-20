It has been 12 months since the election which arguably gripped large parts of the world for a number of months took place. It was of course when the battle for the US presidency played out between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

When Joe Biden defeated the incumbent President Trump he became the first candidate to defeat a sitting president since Bill Clinton defeated George H. W. Bush in 1992. But it wasn’t plain sailing because Trump refused to concede and challenged the results in court. Biden's transition was delayed by several weeks.

To find out more about the event and to sign up click here

On November 23, Biden was formally recognised as the winner of the 2020 election and authorised the start of a transition process to the Biden administration. But it wasn’t until 20 January that President Biden was finally inaugurated and took office, with the Capitol riot happening directly before on 6 January.

After the fight for him to get there his supporters were expecting great things from America’s oldest president. But what has the reality been for Biden’s first year in the White House? What successes has he had? What are the known disappointments? What do the current opinion polls suggest about his future as president and what can be expected from the mid-term elections?

A full assessment of Biden’s first year and answers to these questions will be given during a live event being hosted by The Independent. US news editor David Taintor will be chairing the discussion. He will be joined on the panel by our Washington correspondent and in house D.C. expert Eric Garcia as well as other external speakers to analyse the current presidency, what it means for the US and for the wider world.

Our event will be hosted on Zoom on 2 February at 6.30pm GMT and will last one hour. It is free to attend.

