Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, his office has announced.

A spokesperson for the ex-commander-in-chief said on Sunday that the diagnosis was made on Friday after doctors found a small nodule on Biden’s prostate, which needed further evaluation.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the spokesperson added. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

This comes as Biden’s fellow Democrats attempted on Sunday to defend the former president after the reveal of newly published audio of a 2023 interview with Biden and special counsel Robert Hur in which the then-president struggled to answer questions and remember key dates from his personal and public life.

Hosts on the Sunday shows pushed Democratic lawmakers for reactions to the new audio and asked if the party should have acted earlier to convince Biden to drop out of his re-election attempt last year.

Biden allies and Democrats who acted as surrogates during the campaign, including Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy and California Rep. Ro Khanna, have stepped back from their support for the former president’s re-election effort and now say that, in hindsight, the party should have called for Biden to step aside earlier. However, they didn’t argue that Biden’s closest aides were guilty of a “cover-up.”

Following Sunday’s announcement of Biden’s cancer diagnosis, Khanna said on X: “Praying for @JoeBiden and his family to defeat the cancer he’s recently been diagnosed with. He and Jill have always been fighters and I am confident they will meet this challenge with grit and grace.”

More follows...