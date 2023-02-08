Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Perhaps no series of remarks angered Republicans during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening than when he referenced how some Republicans want to let Social Security and Medicare expire.

Mr Biden and Democrats have hammered Republicans for supposedly wanting to cut the two entitlement programs which offer money and health insurance to senior citizens and are wildly popular.

“Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans -- some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset,” he said.

That elicited jeers from some Republicans and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia yelled “Liar” during his address. On Monday evening, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a televised address that cuts to Social Security and Medicare are “off the table.”

Mr Biden added the caveat that not all Republicans supported cuts to the programs.

“I’m not saying it’s a majority of you,” he said. “But it’s being proposed by individuals. I’m not – politely not naming them, but it’s being proposed by some of you.”

Specifically, Mr Biden was referencing Senator Rick Scott of Florida. Last year, when Mr Scott served as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, he released a 12-point plan called “Rescue America,” which said exactly what Mr Biden had claimed.

“All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again,” Mr Scott’s plan says.

On Monday, Mr Scott released two statements criticising Mr Biden.

“Joe Biden is confused,” he said. “The best attack he can create is the made-up old charge that Republicans want to cut Medicare and Social Security. Biden is the one who has said these programs should be cut. The nicest thing you can say about our president is that he is very, very confused. I look forward to welcoming him to Florida and reminding Floridians he is a tax cheat.”

Similarly, Mr Scott also released a statement defending his plan and dug up old statements of Mr Biden’s tenure as a senator calling for spending freezes on Social Security and Medicare. On Twitter, he reiterated what his program would do.

“In my plan, I suggested the following: All federal legislation sunsets in 5 yrs. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again,” he said.

But Mr Scott is not the only Republican to recently argue that entitlement programs should be up for debate and cuts.

Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida, a GOP firebrand, argued recently that “I think we do need reforms to Social Security and Medicare”. And GOP Sen Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has also called for entitlement programs to be subject to annual approval.