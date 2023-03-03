Biden has skin cancer lesion removed, White House says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White House on Friday said a lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest during his annual physical was a common type of skin cancer but stressed that he won’t require further treatment.

In a memorandum released by the press office, Physician to the President Dr Kevin O’Connor said a biopsy “confirmed that the small lesion” removed from Mr Biden “was basal cell carcinoma”.

“All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. The area around thebiopsy site was treated presumptively withelectrodessication and curettage at the time ofbiopsy. No further treatment is required,” he said.

Dr O’Connor added that the site of the biopsy has “healed nicely” and said the President “will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare”.

The lesion now identified as skin cancer was removed when Mr Biden underwent his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on 16 February.

At the time, Dr O’Connor — a former US Army doctor who has treated Mr Biden since his time as vice president — said he “remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief”.

He said the lesion was discovered during a full-body skin exam on Mr Biden, who had “several localised, non-melanoma skin cancers” removed prior to the beginning of his term in the White House.

“Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to "spread" ormetastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma areknown to do,” he said.

The physician added that such skin cancers do have a tendency to increase in size, and said removing them early can head off “increased challenges for surgical removal” posed by larger lesions.