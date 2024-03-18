Biden’s ‘maximum stability’ sneakers raise eyebrows on social media: ‘Air Bidens’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden has been spotted wearing “maximum stability” sneakers believed to be designed to prevent the wearer from falling — with his latest fashion statement raising eyebrows on social media.

The president was recently seen stepping off Marine One in “lifestyle sneakers” designed by the shoe brand Hoka, according to an Inside Edition report.

The “Hoka Transport” shoe has a “wide sole” that is “no doubt great for stability”, the report said, adding that they are “designed for maximum comfort and support while walking or hiking”.

While the president does have a history of trips and falls, the shoe is also touted for benefits including comfort with the feeling of “walking on air”.

But, Mr Biden’s choice of shoe has raised some eyebrows on social media amid ongoing concerns over his age and cognitive ability. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 86 per cent of Americans believe that he is too old for another term.

“Biden’s handlers are forcing him to wear a new pair of ‘lifestyle sneakers’ because he trips so much,” RNC Research said in a post on X on Saturday.

Another X user joked that the shoes were: “Air Bidens.”

“I started wearing Hoka due to an injury that screwed up my legs. They are actually very good shoes. I don’t necessarily want to see the president wearing them though,” a third person noted.

It was revealed last month that Mr Biden suffers from sensory peripheral neuropathy, which causes nerve damage to a person’s foot.

The diagnosis comes after the president has had multiple public stumbles, falls and near misses.

Last month, he almost took a tumble when he climbed the stairs to board Air Force One. That time, the president was able to catch himself on the handrail before continuing his climb.

The 81-year-old was also seen tripping multiple times while walking up the Air Force One stairs in 2021, prompting the White House team to install shorter stairs on the aircraft.

A New York Times report from February also noted that the Secret Service now positions an agent at the bottom of the stairs when Mr Biden disembarks the plane.