Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Biden speaks on plan to lower prescription drug costs

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 15 March 2023 18:31
Comments

Watch live as Joe Biden discusses prescription drug costs during a visit to Nevada on Wednesday (15 March).

The president will be speaking from Las Vegas about his plan to lower costs.

Ahead of the trip, the White House said in a press release that millions of senior citizens are already saving hundreds of dollars a year because of the Biden Administration’s efforts.

The president is now fighting to expand these cost savings to all Americans.

Last week, the administration released its FY2024 budget, which proposes expanding Medicare and capping the price of insulin at $35 per month for everyone – not just seniors.

Recommended

Two of the three largest producers of insulin in the US - Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk - have already announced they’re meeting Mr Biden’s call and lowering insulin costs - a move that has been praised by the White House.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in