Watch live as Biden speaks on plan to lower prescription drug costs

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden discusses prescription drug costs during a visit to Nevada on Wednesday (15 March).

The president will be speaking from Las Vegas about his plan to lower costs.

Ahead of the trip, the White House said in a press release that millions of senior citizens are already saving hundreds of dollars a year because of the Biden Administration’s efforts.

The president is now fighting to expand these cost savings to all Americans.

Last week, the administration released its FY2024 budget, which proposes expanding Medicare and capping the price of insulin at $35 per month for everyone – not just seniors.

Two of the three largest producers of insulin in the US - Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk - have already announced they’re meeting Mr Biden’s call and lowering insulin costs - a move that has been praised by the White House.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.