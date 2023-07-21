Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senator Ted Cruz pushed back slightly when the House Oversight Committee Chair, his fellow Republican James Comer, baselessly asserted that President Biden has been “selling access to our enemies for decades.”

On his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” the Texas senator told Mr Comer to pause, “You say that he has been selling access to our enemies for decades. That on the face of it is an extraordinary statement.” He then asked, “What’s your basis for that?”

The Kentucky congressman replied, “If you study Joe Biden like I have, he’s always been cash-strapped. He’s never had a successful career in investing or anything like that.”

He continued, “Then you look at the assets he’s accumulated on the Senate salary, it’s pretty impressive, and you look at the upkeep of those assets.”

Mr Cruz interjected: “So you’re saying a classic Corvette doesn’t buy itself?”

The Oversight chair has been investigating “the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes.” The GOP-led panel wrote in a press release on Wednesday following a hearing: “We need to know whether Joe Biden is compromised by these schemes and if our national security is threatened.”

The hearing involved testimony from two whistleblowers. During the hearing, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, who sits on the committee, held up posters featuring nude photos of Hunter Biden.