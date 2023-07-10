Watch live as Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle
Watch live as Joe Biden meets with King Charles III at Windsor Castle.
The US president arrived in London on Sunday evening and hailed the “rock-solid” relationship between America and the UK as he met Rishi Sunak in Downing Street earlier today.
He praised the closeness of ties between the two countries as he and the prime minister held talks in the garden of No 10.
Mr Biden is expected to sit down for tea with the King to discuss the climate crisis following his meeting with Mr Sunak.
Though it is not a full-blown state visit, the president will be treated to a display of pageantry at Windsor Castle.
He will receive a royal salute and hear the US national anthem courtesy of the Welsh Guards, before having tea with Charles.
They will also meet attendees of a climate finance mobilisation forum, where finance and philanthropic leaders will have discussed the support they can offer to poorer nations.
