Biden visits WWII Memorial to honor fallen at Pearl Harbor

President Joe Biden has marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with a visit to the World War II Memorial in Washington

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 December 2021 12:31
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with a visit to the World War II Memorial in the nation’s capital.

The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii killed 2,403 service members and civilians and was a defining moment that led to U.S. entry into World War II.

Biden, who visited the memorial with first lady Jill Biden touched a wreath and saluted.

In a White House proclamation issued last week to recognize National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, he gave “thanks to the Greatest Generation, who guided our Nation through some of our darkest moments and laid the foundations of an international system that has transformed former adversaries into allies.”

Biden made the Tuesday morning visit just hours before he was to hold a highly anticipated video conference call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Biden is expected to use the call to express concern about a Russian troop buildup near its borders with neighboring Ukraine and to make clear to Putin that an invasion would lead to economy-jarring sanctions against Russia.

