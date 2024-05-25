Jump to content

Watch live: Biden delivers commencement address at West Point military academy

Holly Patrick
Saturday 25 May 2024 15:14
Watch live as Joe Biden delivers the commencement speech at the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, on Saturday, 25 May.

The US president's address to around 1,000 US Army cadets comes as part of a push by Mr Biden to highlight his administration's efforts to support active and retired military personnel.

Efforts include a bipartisan law Mr Biden signed two years ago to help veterans who have been exposed to burn pits or other poisons have easier access to healthcare.

He is expected to give a major speech about the heroism of Allied forces in the Second World War and threats to democracy today.

As vice president, Mr Biden twice addressed a graduating class of cadets at the academy but this will be the first time he does so as president.

Today's speech comes after the Democratic president gave the commencement speech at Morehouse College.

