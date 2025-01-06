Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Joe Biden snapped at several reporters Sunday when asked about his age during a White House event to celebrate the signing of the Social Security Fairness Act.

“My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you ever met in your whole goddamn life,” Biden, 82, told the press.

It’s not the first time he’s taken a jab at journalists. In November, Biden was asked by a reporter if he would be able to reach a hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas before his time in office is over.

“Do you think you can keep from getting hit in the head by a camera behind you?” Biden asked the reporter.

On Sunday, Biden was also asked about his previous comments about President-elect Donald Trump being a threat to democracy.

“I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy,” Biden said.

Biden’s comments came as he signed the Social Security Fairness Act, which is intended to boost the Social Security benefits of almost three million public workers.

The legislation, which was supported by both Democrats and Republicans, repealed two provisions that limited the benefits of some Social Security recipients who also receive pension income.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the press as he prepares to depart a bill signing event in the East Room of the White House, where he signed the Social Security Fairness Act on January 5, 2025, in Washington, DC. Biden snapped at reporters over the issue of his age ( Getty Images )

The bipartisan law means that teachers, firefighters, police officers, and other public-sector workers who also receive pension income will see a rise in their social security benefits.

The law eliminates the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset.

The WEP limits social security benefits for those who receive a pension or disability from employment for which social security payroll taxes weren’t withheld. According to CNBC, about two million beneficiaries were affected as of December 2023.

The GPO reduces the benefits for spouses, widows, and widowers who get income from their own government pensions, affecting nearly 750,000 beneficiaries as of December 2023.

“By signing this bill, we’re extending Social Security benefits for millions of teachers, nurses, and other public employees and their spouses and survivors,” Biden said. “That means an estimated average of $360 per month increase.”