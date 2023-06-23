Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Media personality and convicted felon Joe Exotic, also known as the Tiger King, has hit out at Texas Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw after he appeared to attempt to blame the Titan sub-disaster on President Joe Biden.

Shortly before 2am ET on Thursday, Mr Crenshaw tweeted that he was “hearing reports that the US government unnecessarily delayed the deployment of proper search and recovery equipment from reaching the Titanic, and now time is running out”.

“I also hear that, contrary to [United States Coast Guard] reports, the sub’s location is actually not a mystery and a small search area is being refined. I would like to know: Have all impediments to deploying the best search teams and equipment been removed? What is the status of the search & recovery mission now? How soon can we safely bring these people home?”

On Thursday night, after it was revealed that all five people on the Titan are assumed dead after wreckage parts were found, Joe Exotic tweeted at Mr Crenshaw: “Quit looking for someone to blame. They built it, got in it and took that risk, launched it and if it imploded no one could have done anything. Hats off to the @USCG and everyone who searched for it. Maybe God just don’t want us at the bottom of the ocean to screw with things.”

This comes after Mr Crenshaw’s Tuesday afternoon tweet, saying that “The United States Coast Guard has access to a highly capable rescue submersible called the Magellan, which is ready to deploy to rescue this lost submarine near the Titanic.

“But I’m hearing disturbing reports that US Coast Guard officials are blocking or delaying the Magellan from being deployed. If true, this is deeply concerning. We should be doing everything in our power to help in this rescue effort and I’ve sent an official request for the Magellan to be deployed ASAP”.

On Tuesday night, he added: “There is still no progress on this. Our government is failing massively. All Coast Guard has to do is LET MAGELLAN SAVE THESE PEOPLE and help them get their equipment there. Mr President, you can solve this problem right now and save lives. Please do it.”

Twitter users were quick to share their surprise at the reality TV star appearing as the “voice of reason”.

“Finally the voice of reason weighs in to say stop the madness!” lawyer Ron Filipkowski tweeted.

“Joe Exotic is right. Stop politicizing everything. The Titan tragedy and deaths are not Joe Biden’s fault. The Titan tragedy and deaths are not Elon Musk or Starlink’s fault. The Titan tragedy and deaths are not the United States Navy’s fault. The Titan tragedy and deaths are not The United States Coast Guard’s fault. Accidents happen and sometimes it’s actually the fault of those responsible. Those who politicize everything usually understand NOTHING,” Brian Krassenstein said.

“When Joe Exotic is the voice of reason in the GOP. You don’t have a party,” one account holder said.