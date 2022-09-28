Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trump-backed candidate Joe Kent has been accused of spreading conspirary theories after he called the Covid vaccine “experimental gene therapy”, during a testy, sold-out debate in Washington state.

Little more than 40 days berfore voters across the country go to the polls in the midterm elections, Mr Kent clashed with Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, in their first debate in the showdown for Washington’s third congressional district.

In a debate held in the city of Vancouver, Washington, located about 150 miles south of Seattle, the pair clashed over abortion rights, whether or not to accept federal funding for local projects and even the war in Ukraine.

Mr Kent said Mr Perez was typical of all Democrats who were only interested in securing more “pork” even if it pushed up the cost of overall government spending.

Ms Perez accused Mr Kent of being more interested in becoming a Fox News “celebrity”, than he was in meeting the needs of working people in Washington state.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (l) and Republican Joe Kent (r) threw jabs in first debate (Facebook screen grab)

More follows....