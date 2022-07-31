Jump to content
Joe Manchin evades question about whether he’ll support Joe Biden in 2024

Conservative Democrat represents state Trump won handily in 2020 and 2016

John Bowden
Sunday 31 July 2022 15:18
<p>Sen Joe Manchin outside the Capitol </p>

Sen Joe Manchin outside the Capitol

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin dodged a question from CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday regarding whether he’d throw his support behind Joe Biden should the president go through with plans to run for reelection in 2024.

The senator was asked whether Mr Biden would have his endorsement by Mr Tapper in response to new polling showing the president’s approval rating lower than ever among his own party and with record-low support for a potential reelection bid.

Mr Manchin responded by decrying the Washington media’s constant focus on the next election cycle, while touting his partnership with the president and at the same time very carefully avoiding making any statements about 2024.

More follows...

