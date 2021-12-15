AP source: Biden-Manchin talks on $2T Dem bill going poorly

Negotiations between President Joe Biden and holdout Sen. Joe Manchin over Democrats’ $2 trillion social and environment bill are said to be going poorly

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 December 2021 17:55
Congress Defense Bill
Congress Defense Bill
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Negotiations between President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin over the Democrats huge social and environment bill are going poorly, a person familiar with the talks said Wednesday, the latest sign that leaders’ hopes of moving the bill through the Senate before Christmas were increasingly bleak.

Manchin, D-W.Va., has told the president he wants to eliminate the measure's extension of a more generous child tax credit, said the person, who would describe the situation only on condition of anonymity.

Many Democrats consider the expanded child tax credit crucial for the millions of families it helps and for the legislation's prospects of moving through the narrowly divided Congress. The 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure also has money for health care, universal prekindergarten and climate change programs.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., has said he wants his chamber to approve the legislation by Christmas in hopes of using the upcoming holiday to prod Manchin and others to resolve final disputes over the bill. Democrats need all of their votes in the 50-50 Senate to advance the legislation.

The party has been working on the massive bill for nearly eight months and has already blown past earlier self-imposed deadlines. Letting work on the bill slip into next year, when congressional elections will be held, would be an ominous sign about its prospects.

Recommended

Manchin did not answer reporters questions about his stance in the talks.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in