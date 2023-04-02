Joe Manchin dodges questions on running against Biden, Trump as independent in 2024

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the Democratic Party’s biggest headaches may just be getting started.

Senator Joe Manchin, architect of the downfall of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, is now publicly stoking speculations about his 2024 ambitions, and is just one step away from outright threatening a third party bid for president.

It would be a stunning move from the West Virginia senator who is potentially facing a highly competitive bid for his seat from the GOP in his deep-red state, potentially in the form of the state’s Governor Jim Justice. And it could upend polling and throw the 2024 race into deeply uncharted territory were he to gain any steam.

Mr Manchin was asked about the issue during two media appearances on Sunday, on Fox News and NBC. On Fox, he deliberately dodged a question from Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream, who asked if this would be the day that he ruled out a third party bid for the presidency.

And on NBC’s Meet the Press, he stated specifically that he would make a decision on running for president “maybe a little bit before” the 15 January, 2024 deadline to announce one’s candidacy. Pressed further, he would not commit one way or the other to running as a Democrat, regardless of which office he sought.

