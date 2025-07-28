Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Rogan could barely keep it together as he described South Park’s scathing season premiere that depicted Donald Trump in bed with Satan.

The podcasting heavyweight kicked off his latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with former CIA officer Mike Baker by diving into the show’s takedown of the president – and the wider “chaos” engulfing his administration.

“There’s so much chaos, so much madness,” Rogan said on Friday. “Did you see the South Park episode... They did a Donald Trump one with Satan.”

Just days after sealing a $1.5 billion deal with Paramount, South Park kicked off its 27th season on Wednesday with “Sermon of the Mount.”

It featured a cartoon Trump – with a real photo of his face – cuddling in bed with the figure of Satan, who comments on the size of his manhood.

open image in gallery South Park’s scathing episode, ‘Sermon of the Mount,’ caused furore in the White House ( Comedy Central )

The episode also took a jab at the recent cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Trump’s latest string of lawsuits, including his legal battle with Paramount over the editing of an interview with former vice president Kamala Harris.

“It’s f***ing hilarious,” Rogan continued, bursting into fits of laughter, adding they have reached the “highest level of not giving a f***.”

“It’s the greatest show of all time,” he said.

After endorsing Trump in the 2024 election, Rogan has expressed growing frustration towards the president and his administration’s activity.

He has called the recent spate of Immigration Customs Enforcement raids on migrant workers “insane” and “horrific” and said that the Justice Department is treating the U.S. public like “babies” over the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

open image in gallery Joe Rogan couldn't contain his laughter over South Park's skewering of Donald Trump in its season premiere ( Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube )

After the episode aired, an administration source told Deadline that Trump had been left “seething over the childish attack.”

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers described South Park as a “fourth-rate” show that was “hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country's history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak,” he said.

With mock sincerity, Trey Parker shot back at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and joked that he and co-creator Matt Stone were “terribly sorry.”

He revealed that the final episode was completed just three days before airing, and that it took four days to decide against blurring Trump’s penis in one of the more outrageous scenes.