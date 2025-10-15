Grand jury meeting to decide on charges for John Bolton over alleged mishandling of classified docs: report
John Bolton is an outspoken critic of Trump after serving as his national security adviser
A federal grand jury met on Wednesday to consider criminal charges against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, according to a report from the New York Post.
This comes after the FBI raided Bolton's home in Bethesda, Maryland, in August. Agents were executing a search warrant in an attempt to locate classified records. Justice Department officials told the Post they’re expecting an indictment Wednesday or Thursday.
Bolton is accused of using an AOL email address during intelligence collection directed at an unnamed nation, according to an affidavit reviewed by MSNBC. What investigators found has since sparked a probe into whether Bolton improperly handled classified information, two people familiar with the case told the outlet.
Bolton’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement last month that “an objective and thorough review will show nothing inappropriate was stored or kept by Ambassador Bolton.”
Bolton was fired by Trump during his first term in the White House. Ever since, Bolton has been an outspoken critic, even calling Trump “unfit” for office. In 2020, he published The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir, a scathing account of his experience working under Trump.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
