Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton delivered a damning rebuke of the charges against him after he became what he called the latest target in the president’s politically motivated crusade against his “enemies.”

An 18-count federal grand jury indictment accuses Bolton of illegally transmitting and retaining classified documents — allegations that appear to cover a period in which Bolton was collecting material for a damning tell-all book about his time in the first Trump administration.

The veteran diplomat — who also served as ambassador to the United Nations during the administration of President George W. Bush — said in a searing statement Thursday night that he has “devoted my life to America’s foreign policy and national security.”

“I would never compromise those goals. I tried to do that during my tenure in the first Trump Administration but resigned when it became impossible to do so,” he said.

He said the president launched a “retribution campaign” against him, which escalated with the publication of Bolton’s book The Room Where It Happened, and he is now “the latest target in weaponizing the Justice Department to charge those he deems to be his enemies with charges that were declined before or distort the facts,” Bolton said.

open image in gallery John Bolton compared the Trump administration’s ‘retribution’ campaign to Joseph Stalin’s secret police in a damning statements after an 18-count indictment against him ( AFP via Getty Images )

Bolton and his attorney Abbe Lowell argue that the contents of the book were cleared for publication by government officials, and over “four years of the prior administration, after these reviews, no charges were ever filed.”

“Then came Trump 2 who embodies what Joseph Stalin’s head of secret police once said, ‘You show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime,’” Bolton wrote Thursday.

“These charges are not just about his focus on me or my diaries, but his intensive effort to intimidate his opponents, to ensure that he alone determines what is said about his conduct,” Bolton added.

“Dissent and disagreement are foundational to America’s constitutional system, and vitally important to our freedom,” he said. “I look forward to the fight to defend my lawful conduct and to expose his abuse of power.”

The indictment against Bolton marks the third case in as many weeks against a prominent Trump critic, after the president publicly instructed the Department of Justice and Attorney General Pam Bondi to begin politically motivated criminal prosecutions against his enemies.

“We can’t delay,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social last month.

open image in gallery Bolton is accused of illegally retaining and transmitting classified documents in a period during which he was preparing material for a searing portrait of the Trump White House during his first administration ( AFP via Getty Images )

After leaving the first Trump administration, from which the president claims Bolton was fired, the veteran diplomat published The Room Where it Happened, a scathing account of the first days of Trump’s presidency, where an “erratic” Trump emerged as a “stunningly uninformed leader,” Bolton wrote.

But unlike the indictments against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, which were brought by Trump’s former personal attorney Lindsey Halligan, the case against Bolton is being handled by Maryland U.S. Attorney Kelly Hayes, who was tapped by Trump to lead the office in February.

Bolton’s home and office were raided by FBI agents this summer.

The indictment was presented to a grand jury by career prosecutor Tom Sullivan, who also signed the document.

Bolton faces eight counts of transmitting national defense information and 10 counts of unlawful retention.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each count, though it is unlikely a judge would issue a maximum penalty.

“There is one tier of justice for all Americans,” Bondi said in a statement Thursday. “Anyone who abuses a position of power and jeopardizes our national security will be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

“He’s a bad guy,” Trump said from the White House Thursday in response to a question about the indictment, moments after it was filed. “That’s the way it goes.”