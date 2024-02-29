John Cornyn becomes first Republican to announce bid to replace McConnell
Texas Republican is close ally to departing GOP leader
Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas threw his hat into the ring to replace departing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, becoming the first member of his party to do so.
Mr Cornyn, a close ally of the minority leader, released a statement announcing his candidacy in which he pledged to end “backroom deals” and give members adequate time to read legislation before it is voted upon.
He is far from the only candidate expected to mount a bid. Others including members of leadership such as John Thune, Joni Ernst and John Barrasso are expected to consider running for the top spot as well. There’s also the possibility of a candidate backed by Donald Trump, such as Rick Scott. The Florida Republican previously challenged Mr McConnell for control of the Senate GOP caucus in 2022.
More follows...
