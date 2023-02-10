Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

John Fetterman discharged from hospital as tests rule out stroke and seizure

Senator had stroke on campaign trail last year

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 10 February 2023 22:31
Comments
John Fetterman addresses 'the elephant in the room' in Pennsylvania Senate debate

US Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has been discharged from the hospital, his office announced, with multiple tests ruling out a stroke or a seizure as the cause for his two-night stay.

“John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Democrat underwent CT, CTA, MRI, and EEG testing in the hospital, his office added.

Mr Fetterman sought treatment after feeling lightheaded at a Democratic event in Washington on Wednesday, according to the AP.

The senator had a stroke last year during his campaign for Congress.

Recommended

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in