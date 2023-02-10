John Fetterman discharged from hospital as tests rule out stroke and seizure
Senator had stroke on campaign trail last year
US Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has been discharged from the hospital, his office announced, with multiple tests ruling out a stroke or a seizure as the cause for his two-night stay.
“John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
The Democrat underwent CT, CTA, MRI, and EEG testing in the hospital, his office added.
Mr Fetterman sought treatment after feeling lightheaded at a Democratic event in Washington on Wednesday, according to the AP.
The senator had a stroke last year during his campaign for Congress.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
