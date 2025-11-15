Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania revealed that he received 20 stitches following a fall near his home two days ago, prompted by what his office described as a flare-up stemming from a cardiac-related issue.

The senator appeared to be in good spirits as he shared a photo of his injuries with a smile Saturday afternoon in a social media post.

His spokesperson previously revealed that the Democratic senator had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up, which caused him to feel lightheaded and fall to the ground.

Fetterman, 56, said that he had been discharged Saturday from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and was happy to be home with his wife and children.

“20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with [Gisele Fetterman] and the kids,” Fetterman said. “I’m overwhelmed [and] profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes.”

open image in gallery Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman revealed that he received 20 stitches following a fall near his home two days ago, prompted by a flare-up of a cardiac-related issue ( @SenFettermanPA/X )

He added that he is “grateful” for the UPMC staff and “incredible medical care that put me back together.”

On Thursday, Fetterman’s spokesperson said the senator was taking an early morning walk when he fell near his home in Braddock.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh,” the statement said. “Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries.”

Adding some light relief, Fetterman was quoted by the spokesperson: “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!”

open image in gallery Fetterman was one of eight Senate Democrats to vote with Republicans and end the longest government shutdown in history last week ( AP )

Fetterman was one of eight Senate Democrats to vote with Republicans on a temporary funding bill that ended the longest government shutdown in history last week.

Most of his followers wished him a speedy recovery, but a handful took the opportunity to accuse him of voting to take away healthcare from millions of Americans.

Democratic members of Congress were pushing for an extension of COVID-19 pandemic-era tax credits for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplaces as part of a reopening deal, but the provisions were not included in the legislation.

Fetterman has faced several health problems in recent years, including a stroke he suffered in 2022 while campaigning for his Senate seat.

He was open about the struggle with his mental health during the recovery and was treated for clinical depression in 2023 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.