Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman was grilled on The View Monday about his “rightward shift” after many have criticized him for cozying up to President Donald Trump and his administration.

View host Sunny Hostin noted that critics “on the left” have called out the senator for undergoing a “rightward shift.” She went on to ask Fetterman about his response to those “questioning your commitment to the Democratic party.”

“I’ve been on record ... saying I am not going to become a Republican, you know, although maybe some people might be happy on one side,” Fetterman responded. “But I would make a pretty terrible Republican, because, you know, [I’m] pro-choice, pro really strong immigration, pro-LGBTQ … I don’t think I’d be a good fit.”

“So I’m not going to change my party,” Fetterman emphasized.

Fetterman told 'The View' he has no plans to change his party affiliation

His comments followed a similar answer to Semafor, calling speculation that he’s switching parties “amateur hour ****.”

“It’s not gonna happen,” he said. “Even if I wanted to do that, that is a rocket sled to Palookaville to try to switch.”

Fetterman, 55, has been accused of leaning away from his party in recent weeks, particularly after he visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to work with Republicans on the Laken Riley Act, a bill that requires the Department of Homeland Security to detain “non-U.S. nationals” who have been arrested for burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting.

He has also come under scrutiny for his staunch support of the Israeli government amid their it war in Gaza. Last year, the senator criticized South Africa for bringing a case of genocide against Israel through the International Court of Justice, calling it an “appalling” move.

Fetterman was also the last senator to join a Democratic coalition condemning Trump’s pardons of the violent January 6 rioters.

The resolution, authored by Senator Patty Murray, states: “The Senate disapproves of any pardons for individuals who were found guilty of assaulting Capitol Police officers.”

Forty-four Democrats and two Independents signed the statement.

Fetterman’s delay in signing followed his comment to ABC News earlier this month that he believes “in second chances.”

“Some people are very deserving of a second chance and get a pardon,” Fetterman said. “There’s some that I don’t … agree with. I don’t agree with them. … What I’m saying, though [is] that [some] pardons I can agree with, some that I don’t. And I think that’s really what it comes down to.”

Fetterman addressed the pardons again on The View, noting his empathy for Officer Michael Fanone, who was viciously assaulted by rioters on January 6 and subsequently suffered a heart attack and brain injury.

“I am so sorry for what happened to that officer,” Fetterman said. “I mean, he’s had a heart attack … He almost, almost died. I mean, I’ve had a stroke, same thing. I have absolute empathy and just appalled for what I witnessed, what happened on on January 6.”

“And I absolutely would reject pardoning people that were involved on that,” he added.