John Fetterman calls Japanese acquisition of US Steel ‘absolutely outrageous’

US Senator John Fetterman blasted US Steel after the company announced it may be bought by Japanese company Nippon Steel.

Mr Fetterman is from the Rust Belt, a region of the US that suffered economic devastation when the steel industry shifted outside the US.

"I live across the street from US Steel's Edgar Thompson plant in Braddock [Pennsylvania]. It's absolutely outrageous that US Steel has agreed to sell themselves to a foreign company," he said. "Steel is always about security – both our national security and the economic security of our steel communities. I am committed to doing anything I can do, using my platform and my position, to block this foreign sale."

Mr Fetterman made the comments in a video he posted to X/Twitter. The video shows the senator standing on his roof in Braddock, directly across from the steel plant.

"This is yet another example of hard-working Americans being blindsided by greedy corporations willing to sell out their communities to serve their shareholders," he said. "I stand with the men and women of the Steelworkers and their union way of life. We cannot allow them to be screwed over or left behind."

He said he planned to work against the sale.

"I promise to them and to all forgotten communities across Pennsylvania that I will work with Senator [Bob] Casey and the rest of the delegation to fight like hell to make this right."

Mr Fetterman has long been a supporter of workers’ unions, and has previously walked picket lines and joined rallies to support organised labour efforts in the US.

Nippon Steel announced on Monday that it planned to buy US Steel for $14.9bn.

US Steel is not just a manufacturer, but is also an iconic American company. It was established by JP Morgan and at one time was both the largest steel company and largest corporation on the planet. The company helped provide the steel that built the nation throughout the 1900s and played a critical role in the production of steel goods during World War II.

The sale will be subject to regulatory approval before it is finalised.