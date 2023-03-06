Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senator John Fetterman’s team shared a photo of the Democratic freshman from Pennsylvania as he undergoes treatment for depression at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Mr Fetterman’s chief of staff Adam Jentleson posted a photo of Mr Fetterman and himself at the hospital.

“Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business,” Mr Jentleson tweeted. “John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon.”

Mr Fetterman checked into Walter Reed Medical Center last month to undergo treatment for depression. This came after he had a brief stay at George Washington University Hospital after he experienced lightheadeness during a Democratic retreat.

Prior to the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s Senate race last year, Mr Fetterman suffered a massive stroke. In the aftermath, he continues to have difficulty with auditory processing and often needs speech-to-text technology. The Senate has allowed him to use a speech-to-text tablet on the Senate floor.

Last week, he joined Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri, Marco Rubio of Florida as well as his fellow Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey and Ohio’s Republican Senator JD Vance and Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown to introduce new legislation to promote new rail safety regulations after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border. The newly-elected Senator also serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee, which deals with the Farm Bill, the legislation that also manages the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

During this past weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference, Mr Fetterman became a frequent target of Republican ridicule as one vendor sold shirts saying “Biden-Fetterman 2024: It’s a no-brainer.”