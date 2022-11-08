Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana

As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana

Sara Cline
Tuesday 08 November 2022 10:00
Election 2022 Senate Louisiana
Election 2022 Senate Louisiana
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates in the reliably red state of Louisiana are waging a longshot bid to unseat popular GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who is seeking a second six-year term.

Louisiana has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in 14 years, and former President Donald Trump carried it with 58% of the vote in 2020.

Kennedy, the former state treasurer has become known on Capitol Hill for his outspoken, folksy responses and quotable sound bites. He has mostly provided a safe Senate vote for Republicans and been a strong supporter of Trump, who endorsed him.

Kennedy also has raised an astounding $36 million in his reelection bid — 10 times as much as his Democratic challengers combined.

Though Kennedy is named as the clear favorite by political experts, 12 other candidates are vying for the position. Among the Democrats are activist Gary Chambers Jr. — who drew national attention earlier this year for an online video ad that shows him smoking marijuana while decrying racial disparities in drug arrests — Syrita Steib, who works to help formerly incarcerated women reenter society and Luke Mixon a commercial airline pilot. Mixon has gained the endorsement of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South. Both Mixon and the governor have military backgrounds and are described as moderate, or in some cases conservative, Democrats.

Recommended

Under Louisiana's unique open primary system, a candidate can win outright with a majority of votes. If no candidate meets that threshold, the top two, regardless of their partisan affiliations, advance to a December runoff.

If elected, Mixon said he would vote to codify the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, and which was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court this summer. In Louisiana, a near-total abortion ban is in effect. The only exceptions are if there is substantial risk of death or impairment to the patient if they continue with the pregnancy and in the case of “medically futile” pregnancies — when the fetus has a fatal abnormality. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. Kennedy opposes abortion rights.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in