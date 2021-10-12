Kentucky US Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek reelection in 2022

Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth who as chairman of the House Budget Committee has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden s efforts to expand the nation's social safety net, announced Tuesday that he will not seek another term next year.

Yarmuth, first elected to Congress in 2006, when he unseated a Republican incumbent in the Louisville-area district, said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“The truth be told, I never expected to be in Congress this long," he said in a video posted on Twitter. "I always said I couldn’t imagine being here longer than 10 years. After every election I was asked how long I intended to serve but I never had an answer. Today I do. This term will be my last.”

Yarmuth is the only Democrat serving in Kentucky s congressional delegation.