The Maryland security base Joint Base Andrews, from where vice president Kamala Harris and her husband had just taken off, was sealed off after a security breach and an active shooter on site on Sunday, according to reports.

Ms Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left the military base for the Naval Observatory on Marine Two after which the site was locked down, NPR’s White House correspondent Scott Detrow reported.

The vice president and several cabinet members had just landed at the military base after a trip to Selma for a “Bloody Sunday” anniversary event, Mr Detrow said in a tweet.

"[The] Guards stopped the shuttle reporters take from the terminal. They had rifles out and searched our van," Mr Detrow, who is a part of the press pool reporter for the vice president, said.

More follows