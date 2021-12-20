US Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia announces birth of daughter

A senator from Georgia is welcoming his first child

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 December 2021 17:43
Biden Attorney General
Biden Attorney General
(2021 Getty Images)

A senator from Georgia has welcomed his first child.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff 34, said on social media Monday that his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, gave birth Friday to a daughter.

“Alisha and I are overjoyed and totally in love with Eva Beth Ossoff,” Jon Ossoff said.

Ossoff said his wife and child “are both doing well.”

Kramer is a medical resident at Emory University She and Ossoff were married in 2018 after dating in high school and while they attended Georgetown University together.

Recommended

The first-term Democratic senator won election in a January runoff, unseating Republican David Perdue. Ossoff earlier lost a special U.S. House election against Republican Karen Handel in 2017. During that race, Ossoff lived outside Georgia's 6th Congressional District, saying his wife needed to be close to Emory for her studies.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in