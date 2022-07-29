Jon Stewart shuts down GOP spending concerns on burn pits bill: ‘Hunter Biden didn’t sneak in’
Comedian has been a leading supporter of bill to help veterans suffering from illnesses related to toxic burn pits
Jon Stewart criticises GOP lawmakers who derailed burn pits bill
Jon Stewart has slammed Republican senators who voted against burn pit legislation and joked on Fox News that the bill had not been altered by Hunter Biden.
Mr Stewart has been a leading supporter of the legislation to help veterans suffering from illnesses related to toxic burn pits, an earlier version of which passed 84-14 in June.
But GOP senators voted together against a procedural motion on Wednesday night that would have ended debate on the bill, allowing it to move forward for final passage.
“These men and women have suffered for so many years, exposed to these, and the government has not fulfilled their promise to them and it has to get done,” the comedian said from his car during an appearance on Fox News on Friday.
And he added: “I want to dispel some of the misinformation that has been put out about this bill. No spending that is not related to veterans has been added to this bill, no last-minute budget gimmicks have been added to this bill, it is purely based on toxic exposure and healthcare to veterans.
“And by the way don’t take my word for it, don’t take an idiot’s word parked on a New York side street for it, Congress.gov has the text of the bill.”
And he joked that the president’s son, a frequent target of Fox News and other conservative outlets, had not given Republicans any reason to vote against it.
“Not one word has been added to that bill from the bill that the senate passed 84-14, not one word added to it. Hunter Biden didn’t sneak in and add in unrelated spending in the middle of the night.
“This bill is exactly as it was apart from the removal of one sentence that had to do with taxation and rural medical facilities.”
And he joked that the network might not like his use of the phrase “halal”, the Arabic word often used to describe food allowed under Islamic law.
“It is despicable to continue to use America’s men and women who are fighting for this country as political pawns for anger you have about separate issues. There is no pork in it. It is a kosher bill. I’d say halal, but I know how that might play on this network.”
