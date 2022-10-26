Jon Stewart says Hunter Biden’s Burisma role was ‘corruption, straight off the bat’
The comedian also said the president’s son benefited from “nepotism”
Political commentator Jon Stewart did not mince words when sharing his views on the propriety of Hunter Biden — the son of Joe Biden — holding a position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy sector holding company.
Stewart made clear he thought the situation was a clear case of corruption during a recent episode of his podcast, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Mediaite reports. He spoke with British reporter Gabriel Gatehouse about politics at large. During the conversation, Mr Gatehouse criticsed attempts in the media to downplay the Hunter Biden laptop story.
“Turned out that not only was it real, but the FBI had the bloody laptop all this time. Hadn’t really looked on it. Hadn’t figured out — And then it took the establishment media in the US the New York Times and the Washington Post, let’s say the kind of, you know, the big boys… It took them nearly two years to go through the laptop as you expect they would do,” Mr Gatehouse said.
Mr Gatehouse went on to say he didn’t take the story seriously at first because individuals like Steve Bannon were the ones pushing the narrative.
“As Steve Bannon said, ‘Flood the Zone with s***.’ Right?” Mr Gatehouse said. “The laptop made its way into the media via Steve Bannon. So kind of — I assumed this was Steve Bannon flooding the zone with s***. And that’s why I ignored it.”
Stewart agreed that the president’s son having a position on the board was corruption: "To me, that’s corruption, straight off the bat.”
He went on to say that Hunter Biden’s connections to the holding company were a much bigger issue of concern than whatever was contained on his laptop.
“It’s not even that, I’m not surprised. It’s that it’s corrupt on its face,” Stewart said. “I don’t need a laptop with like a hint of circumstantial evidence. Now tying Joe Biden to it, that’s gonna take some digging.”
Stewart said that "the idea that nepotism would allow much larger amounts of money to flow into the hands of people unqualified to be in the positions that they’ve been accepted because you think those countries are trying to buy influence — yeah."
"Welcome to the f****** world," he said. "And I think it’s a huge problem on its face. Forget about any secret laptop."
