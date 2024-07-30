Support truly

Jon Stewart has offered some advice to Republicans complaining about Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic party’s ticket: replace their old guy too.

Following the president’s announcement that he was stepping down from the 2024 race, several conservative figures have tried to claim that there was a “coup” among Democrats to oust Biden – with some even going as far as to cry “election interference”.

It’s a narrative that has featured prominently on Fox News over the last week, including during an appearance from Donald Trump‘s running mate JD Vance.

Stewart roasted Republicans over their grumblings during The Daily Show on Monday night.

“But I get it. If I thought I had this thing in the bag, you were gonna be going up against old Joe Biden, then they pull this, I’d be like, ‘Ref, ref open your eyes. How can you not see they’re coup-ing! They’re coup-ing!’” he said.

“But you know what? I do understand that they’re upset. It makes sense. So how about we do this out of fairness, I’m a fair person – you can replace your old guy, too,” he quipped, referring to 78-year-old Trump who, after Biden’s exit from the race, became the oldest presidential candidate in US history.

It’s not just the coup conspiracies that have got Republicans rattled, with Stewart saying that Trump has responded to Harris’ presidential run in the “Trumpiest way possible.”

On the day that Biden bowed out of the race, Trump took to Truth Social to argue that the Republican party should be “reimbursed for fraud” after spending money and time going up against Biden.

Jon Stewart on Monday night’s The Daily Show. He reacted to Fox News commentators suggesting Biden’s departure was a ‘coup’ ( The Daily Show )

“So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again,” Trump wrote.

“Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President? Just askin’?”

Pointing to Trump’s fury, Stewart said: “Well, what’s done is done. You’re gonna have to shift gears, recalibrate, you’ve had crooked Joe and sleepy Joe on speed dial. You’re gonna need a new line of attack.”