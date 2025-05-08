Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Jon Voight, one of Trump’s three “special ambassadors” to Hollywood, says the president’s recently announced threat to place 100 percent tariffs on foreign-made films was greeted with enthusiasm by the industry, despite numerous press accounts from insiders that the plan could cripple film production.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good response from people,” Voight told Variety on Wednesday. “We’re really rolling up our sleeves and working. I think we have a good plan, and we’re just beginning. This little team of mine has worked very hard to try to figure out things. The union people and producers give their expertise and understanding to this problem, and we’re working together. A lot of people had a lot of input and we’re listening to everybody.”

Voight has submitted a “comprehensive plan” to Trump, including “federal tax incentives, significant changes to several tax codes, the establishment of co-production treaties with foreign countries, and infrastructure subsidies for theater owners, film and television production companies, and post-production companies,” according to his manager, Steven Paul.

The actor argues that such steps are needed to keep Hollywood and the larger U.S. as a prosperous film production hub, as other locales like the UK, Canada, and Hungary offer generous film incentives.

“It’s come to a point where we really do need help, and thank God the president cares about Hollywood and movies,” Voight added in the Variety interview. “He has a great love for Hollywood in that way. We’ve got to roll up our sleeves here. We can’t let it go down the drain like Detroit.”

Industry unions were split on Trump’s tariff idea after it was proposed in a Sunday night Truth Social post.

Trump has said he plans to meet with film industry figures to discuss tariff idea ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“The United States needs a balanced federal response to return film and television jobs,” Matthew D. Loeb, the president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents much of Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes talent, said in a statement. “IATSE recommended that the Trump administration implement a federal film production tax incentive and other domestic tax provisions to level the playing field for American workers.”

The Teamsters union celebrated the tariff idea , calling it a “strong step” toward “reining in the studios’ un-American addiction to outsourcing our members’ work.”

The White House has walked back the tariff plan, describing it as a non-final proposal, while Trump has said he’ll meet with industry figures.

“I’m not looking to hurt the industry; I want to help the industry,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. “We’re going to meet with the industry. I want to make sure they’re happy with it, because we’re all about jobs.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that he wants to collaborate with Trump on a $7.5 billion federal tax incentive for the film industry.