Right-wing radio host Alex Jones has turned on Donald Trump and branded him a “dumba**” for recommending his supporters get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The one-term president was booed at his rally in Alabama when he told the MAGA crowd they should get inoculated against the virus.

“And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You’ve got to do what you have to do,” Trump said at the event on Saturday.

“But I recommend take the vaccines. I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines.”

As booing broke out in the crowd he added: “No, that’s okay. That’s all right. You got your freedoms. But I happened to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know.

“OK? I’ll call up Alabama, I’ll say, hey, you know what? But [the vaccine] is working. But you do have your freedoms you have to keep. You have to maintain that.”

Covid cases have spiked in large parts of the south because of the Delta variant, with Alabama having the lowest vaccination rate in the country, at just 36 per cent of its population being fully vaccinated.

(Getty Images)

Mr Jones is a conspiracy-theorist who claimed Mr Trump was “being deliberately killed” with experimental drugs when he was treated for Covid at Walter Reed in 2020.

And he was not impressed with the former president’s stance on vaccinations.

“BS. Trump: That’s a lie, you’re not stupid. Just two weeks ago they said it was 65 per cent, then 40 per cent, saw a number put out about Pfizer shots, 30-something per cent,” Mr Jones told his Infowars audience on Monday.

“Because they just want to tell you it doesn’t work so you run and get the new damn shot. And then they’ll tell you in six months that one doesn’t work. It’s called rope-a-dope.”

And he added: “Shame on you, Trump. Seriously.

“Hey, if you don’t have the good sense to save yourself and your political career, that’s okay.

“At least you’re going to get some good Republicans elected, and we like you. But, my God, maybe you’re not that bright. Maybe Trump’s actually a dumba**.”

The United States has seen more than 37.8m Covid-19 cases during the pandemic, with more than 628,000 deaths.

Medical experts say that the overwhelming majority of people now dying from Covid-19 or being hospitalised are unvaccinated.