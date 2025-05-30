‘Well, we all are going to die’: GOP senator’s stark mic drop to town hall over Medicaid cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa had a grim message for her constituents furious over proposed cuts to Medicaid that could end health coverage for millions of Americans.

Over a chorus of groans from the crowd at a town hall in Butler County on Friday morning, Ernst said her Republican colleagues were making “corrections” to the federal healthcare program to stop “overpayments” and prevent “illegals” from receiving benefits.

“People are going to die,” one person shouted out.

“Well, we’re all going to die,” Ernst snarkily replied.

When she was greeted with a mixture of stunned groans and shout-backs, the senator exasperatedly added: “For heaven’s sakes, folks.”

open image in gallery Republican Senator Joni Ernst told her constituents ‘we’re all going to die’ during a town hall warning her against deadly consequences of revoking Medicaid coverage for potentially millions of people ( Senator Joni Ernst )

Democratic officials and advocacy groups pounced on the moment, accusing Ernst of airing what the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee called a “stunningly callous” remark that points to a wider failure among Republican members of Congress to face criticism over threats to a program that supports millions of lower-income Americans.

“Joni Ernst said the quiet part out loud: Republicans don’t give a shit about whether their own constituents live or die as long as the richest few get richer,” according to Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin.

“And that’s precisely why they’re ramming through a budget bill that would rip away health care and food from millions of Americans, including kids and seniors,” he added.

“Ernst and the Republican Party are putting American lives at risk to give a massive tax handout to billionaires while working families struggle to put food on the table and get basic medical care. This isn’t just what Joni Ernst believes — it’s what the entire Republican Party stands for.”

Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” — which contains $4 trillion in tax cuts that would largely benefit America’s wealthiest household — also adds strict work requirements and other changes to Medicaid eligibility.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that proposed cuts and the expiration of funding for federal health insurance programs could strip coverage for more than 13.7 million Americans by 2034.

More than 78 million people are enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, including more than 600,000 people in Ernst’s home state.

“While Democrats fear monger against strengthening the integrity of Medicaid, Senator Ernst is focused on improving the lives of all Iowans,” a spokesperson for the senator told The Independent.

“There’s only two certainties in life: death and taxes, and she’s working to ease the burden of both by fighting to keep more of Iowans’ hard-earned tax dollars in their own pockets and ensuring their benefits are protected from waste, fraud, and abuse,” the statement added.

open image in gallery More than 600,000 people are on Medicaid coverage in Ernst’s home state of Iowa ( Getty Images )

Republicans have long opposed offering health coverage to younger, lower-income adults and families, arguing that Medicaid and other programs incentivize Americans to avoid working.

GOP lawmakers insist their new proposal won’t directly cut benefits for low-income and disabled people, but Democrats and advocacy groups argue the bill threatens coverage from people who could fall between the cracks if they can’t meet new requirements.

Adult Medicaid recipients would need to prove they’re working or engaging in “community service” for at least 80 hours per month to maintain eligibility. Other requirements include verifying addresses, proving lawful immigration status and screening every six months.

Speaking over uproar at her town hall, Ernst said the GOP proposal will “focus on those that are the most vulnerable.

“OK, but no, what you don’t want to do is listen to me when I say we’re going to focus on those that are the most vulnerable,” she said. “Those that meet the eligibility requirements for Medicaid, we will protect. We will protect them.”

She said the federal government should “leave those dollars for those that are eligible for Medicaid.”

Democratic Rep. Greg Casar called Ernst’s remarks “outrageous.”

“Most might not say it this directly, but this is what any member of Congress who votes to slash Medicaid really means,” he said.