Trump fan pushes wild theory Ivanka Trump who appeared at Jan 6 hearing was ‘a clone’

Many staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump, such as the ones who came out to hear him speak in Mississippi as part of his American Freedom Tour last weekend, are not closely following the January 6 committee’s hearings on the Capitol riot.

On Thursday evening, The Daily Show released a nearly seven-and-a-half minute video of correspondent Jordan Klepper quizzing rally attendees about the committee’s work. One of the clips Mr Klepper showed was of the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump testifying that she accepted Attorney General William Barr’s assertion that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

But the Trump supporters Mr Klepper interviewed appeared unwilling to believe either Mr Barr or Ms Trump.

“It don’t even look like her. It might be one of those — what do they got, clones out there these days?” one supporter said of Ms Trump’s testimony.

When asked by Mr Klepper whether he was in fact suggested that Ms Trump’s testimony was given by a clone, the supporter doubled down.

“It might be a clone, yeah.”

This man was not the only person Mr Klepper spoke to who was skeptical about the veracity of the video showing Ms Trump agreeing with Mr Barr’s assertion about the veracity of election fraud claims.

Another individual who viewed the video said that, “I don’t know that’s not edited in any way,” and asked if Ms Trump made the statement “on Twitter.”

In the aftermath of his daughter’s testimony several weeks ago, Mr Trump released a statement on his social media platform Truth Social attempting to discredit her.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” Mr Trump posted. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”