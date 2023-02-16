Jump to content

Climate protester interrupts Josh Hawley speech before being dragged off stage

US Senator was giving speech on Chian and Ukraine at Heritage Foundation think tank in Wshington DC

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 16 February 2023 20:00


A climate crisis protester interrupted US Senator Josh Hawley’s speech to a conservative think tank before being dragged off stage by a burly security guard.

Mr Hawley, who was infamously caught on video sprinting away from January 6 rioters at the US Capitol, remained on stage as the female protester was manhandled out of the room.

“This administration wants to use the climate crisis as a justification for its agenda in Ukraine and elsewhere. Maybe they oughta visit with that gal,” said Mr Hawley in an attempt to make light of the situation.

Mr Hawley was giving a speech on China and Ukraine at the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC on Thursday.

“Americans should hear a truth that few in Washington will acknowledge: If China invades Taiwan, it will likely succeed. Senator Josh Hawley will chart a new defense policy that prioritizes our biggest threat, challenges the consensus on Ukraine, and safeguards Americans at home,” the think tank said in its promotion for the event.

