JPMorgan stops donations to GOP lawmakers who voted to overturn election

JPMorgan will resume political donations but will not give to Republicans who voted to overturn the election.

According to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday, a “handful” of the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s win were previously receiving support from JPMorgan’s political action committee. Those donations will now be frozen.

Many corporations halted their political donations following the deadly Capitol riot on 6 January when Trump supporters attempted to stop congress from formally certifying Mr Biden’s victory.

After hours of hand to hand combat, law enforcement managed to clear the Capitol building and lawmakers could get back to work. Most of the 147 Republicans who despite the riot voted against the certification were members of the House.

The largest lender in the US will start donating to politicans once again this month. JPMorgan will review whether to start giving to the Republicans who voted to overturn the election after the 2022 midterms.

“This was a unique and historic moment when we believe the country needed our elected officials to put aside strongly held differences and demonstrate unity,” the bank wrote concerning to certification vote on 6 January.