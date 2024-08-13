Veep’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus set to host panel with female governors during DNC

Support truly

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is scheduled to host a panel discussion with several high-profile Democratic women and the upcoming party convention next week.

The Emmy-award-winning actress will chair the panel alongside members of the Democratic Governors Association during the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event is scheduled for August 21 – the third day of the convention.

Louis-Dreyfus previously played the role of Selina Meyer, vice president of the United States, in Armando Iannucci’s hit political satire series Veep. The show, and her character have reentered the spotlight recently due to a number of apparent similarities between storylines on the show, and real-life events.

At the DNC panel, the actress will be joined by the eight female Democratic governors.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is scheduled to host a panel discussion with several high-profile Democratic women and the 2024 Democratic National Convention that is due to take place next week ( Getty Images for The Webby Award )

Attendees are set to include; Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Louis-Dreyfus said she was “honored” to be hosting the panel, describing the governors’ voices as “essential.”

“I’m honored to host this conversation with America’s Democratic women governors while our party comes together to celebrate in Chicago,” the statement read.

“Throughout their time in office, Democratic women governors have made history, changed the conversation surrounding women in executive roles, and gotten big things done for the good people of their states.

“They’ve shattered marble ceilings and demonstrated excellent leadership. Their voices are essential. I’m looking forward to our conversation and the opportunity to shine the spotlight on these accomplished leaders.”

Social media users have drawn comparisons to the rise of Kamala Harris (left) and Louis-Dreyfus’ character on political satire show Veep ( Getty Images / HBO )

Louis-Dreyfus’ scheduled appearance follows one in 2020, which she hosted the final night of the DNC and delivered a monologue in which she roasted Donald Trump and urged Americans to vote, joking that not even “Facebook, Fox News and Vladimir Putin” could stop the democratic process.

The actress has also been among the Hollywood A-Listers, along with others including George Clooney, who have recently been vocal in their support of Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

Following the announcement that Joe Biden was ending his reelection campaign, she wrote on Instagram: “Thank you, President Biden, for your service and for your extraordinary leadership and for your love of this country and all its people.”

She later posted to X with an endorsement for the new Harris-Walz ticket, saying that she was “so psyched.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Louis-Dreyfus for comment about the DNC panel.