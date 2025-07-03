Famed boxer arrested ‘for entering US illegally’ and now faces deportation days after Jake Paul fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Famed boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is facing deportation after authorities arrested him and said he entered the U.S. illegally.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Chavez’s arrest Thursday, just days after he fought influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul in California. The agency says Chavez is a Mexican citizen who “has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.”

Chavez was arrested on Wednesday while riding a scooter in front of his home in Studio City, attorney Michael Goldstein told the Associated Press.

Goldstein doesn’t know where his client is being held, but said he was due in court on Monday for gun possession charges filed last year and to provide an update on his progress in a substance abuse program.

"The current allegations are outrageous and simply another headline to terrorize the community," Goldstein said.

open image in gallery Chavez (right) lost his fight to Paul on Saturday. The 39-year-old was then arrested outside his Studio City home, and his attorney isn’t sure where he’s being held ( Getty Images )

The DHS says Chavez entered the U.S. illegally in August 2023 on a tourist visa that expired in February 2024.

In April 2024, the agency claims Chavez applied for Legal Resident Status, citing his marriage to a U.S. citizen. The agency claims that the citizen Chavez was marrying had ties to a cartel through a “prior relationship” with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son.

Chavez was then allowed to reenter the U.S. in January 2025. The agency deemed Chavez “removable” last week and said he submitted multiple “fraudulent statements” on his Legal Resident Status application.

open image in gallery Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. prepares to fight Jake Paul. The 39-year-old lost the fight and was arrested just days later ( Getty Images )

Chavez is the son of beloved Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez. Before his fight with Paul — which he lost — the 39-year-old had only fought one other time since 2021. However, he previously won the World Boxing Council middleweight title in 2011 and defended it three times.

Chavez has battled a drug addiction but has since attended a rehabilitation center in Sinaloa, the Associated Press reports. The boxer said he was clean ahead of his face-off with Paul.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.